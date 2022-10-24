SITE Centers Corp. (SITC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SITC Stock Is Going Next

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is -26.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $17.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $11.56, the stock is 4.61% and -7.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -19.90% off its SMA200. SITC registered -29.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.98%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.01%, and is 5.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has around 293 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $544.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.51 and Fwd P/E is 57.23. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.94% and -34.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 552.50% this year.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.86M, and float is at 177.91M with Short Float at 4.45%.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lukes David R,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Lukes David R sold 310,797 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $16.59 per share for a total of $5.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

SITE Centers Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Vesy Christa A (EVP & CAO) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $16.88 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89309.0 shares of the SITC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Fennerty Conor (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 9,500 shares at an average price of $16.18 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 86,533 shares of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC).