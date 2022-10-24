TC Energy Corporation (TRP) down -7.46% since start of the year

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is -7.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.11 and a high of $59.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRP stock was last observed hovering at around $41.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $49.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $57.05 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -7.03% lower than the price target low of $40.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.07, the stock is 3.36% and -6.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -17.04% off its SMA200. TRP registered -21.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.31%.

The stock witnessed a -7.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.46%, and is 6.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has around 7017 employees, a market worth around $44.43B and $10.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.52 and Fwd P/E is 9.97. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.13% and -27.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TC Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.70% this year.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 983.49M with Short Float at 6.39%.