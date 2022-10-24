These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is -37.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.93 and a high of $238.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ECL stock was last observed hovering at around $141.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.92% off its average median price target of $176.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.21% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 5.25% higher than the price target low of $154.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.91, the stock is 0.15% and -7.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -13.87% off its SMA200. ECL registered -34.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.72%.

The stock witnessed a -2.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.36%, and is 4.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $42.98B and $13.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.05 and Fwd P/E is 25.39. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.55% and -38.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecolab Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.10M, and float is at 282.07M with Short Float at 0.94%.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Ecolab Inc. (ECL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Busch Angela M,the company’sEVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV. SEC filings show that Busch Angela M sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $170.66 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16716.0 shares.

Ecolab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that GATES WILLIAM H III (10% Owner) bought a total of 21,412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $169.78 per share for $3.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31.19 million shares of the ECL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, GATES WILLIAM H III (10% Owner) acquired 37,255 shares at an average price of $172.29 for $6.42 million. The insider now directly holds 31,164,142 shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -7.72% down over the past 12 months and Waste Management Inc. (WM) that is -1.27% lower over the same period. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is -4.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.