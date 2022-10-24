These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is -47.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $5.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOOK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 39.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is -8.73% and -15.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -3.94% at the moment leaves the stock -25.01% off its SMA200. HOOK registered -76.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.21%.

The stock witnessed a -16.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.21%, and is 2.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.67% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $64.49M and $12.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.91% and -77.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.30%).

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.70M, and float is at 47.39M with Short Float at 2.16%.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matushansky Igor,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Matushansky Igor sold 14,949 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $2.49 per share for a total of $37223.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80178.0 shares.