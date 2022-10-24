These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) is -79.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMPP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is 22.49% and 20.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.28 million and changing 15.55% at the moment leaves the stock -54.25% off its SMA200. IMPP registered a loss of -59.16% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.44.

The stock witnessed a 51.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.22%, and is 15.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 9.72% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.08% and -95.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -823.20% this year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.25M, and float is at 189.22M with Short Float at 2.37%.