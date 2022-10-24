These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -23.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $9.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $9.63, the stock is 3.78% and 2.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 5.48% at the moment leaves the stock -23.88% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -33.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.77%.

The stock witnessed a 8.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.23%, and is 7.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 84981 employees, a market worth around $6.94B and $8.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.19 and Fwd P/E is 16.13. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.38% and -53.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.40%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 705.48M, and float is at 172.34M with Short Float at 9.22%.