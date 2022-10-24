These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is -9.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.70 and a high of $12.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $9.66, the stock is 10.21% and 8.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -4.01% off its SMA200. SUZ registered 11.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.98%.

The stock witnessed a 12.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.06%, and is 8.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 25.37% and -23.85% from its 52-week high.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.34B, and float is at 1.34B with Short Float at 0.06%.