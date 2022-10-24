Things appear to be looking up for Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL)

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) is -97.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $14.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KAL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -73.55% and -83.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -35.61% at the moment leaves the stock -96.08% off its SMA200. KAL registered a loss of -97.27% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -79.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -90.46%, and is -61.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.61% over the week and 22.78% over the month.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) has around 438 employees, a market worth around $8.00M and $4.79M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -23.11% and -98.13% from its 52-week high.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.45M, and float is at 19.86M with Short Float at 0.30%.