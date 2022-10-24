Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 68.87% Upside

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is -37.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.22 and a high of $31.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MODG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.87% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 18.48% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.12, the stock is -8.80% and -19.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -23.11% off its SMA200. MODG registered -38.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.45%.

The stock witnessed a -15.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.11%, and is -1.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has around 24800 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $3.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.92 and Fwd P/E is 17.70. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.58% and -45.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 235.10% this year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.70M, and float is at 152.58M with Short Float at 7.27%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 21 times.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -40.47% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -45.43% lower over the same period. Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is -86.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.