Unilever PLC (UL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -17.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.44 and a high of $54.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $43.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04%.

Currently trading at $44.56, the stock is 1.58% and -1.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -4.71% off its SMA200. UL registered -16.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.87%.

The stock witnessed a -2.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.47%, and is 3.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 148000 employees, a market worth around $111.51B and $55.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.16. Distance from 52-week low is 5.00% and -18.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.56B, and float is at 2.52B with Short Float at 0.18%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading -4.57% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -7.72% lower over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 23.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.