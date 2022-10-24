What should you know before buying stock in Bank OZK (OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is -13.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.79 and a high of $51.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OZK stock was last observed hovering at around $41.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28%.

Currently trading at $40.09, the stock is -3.00% and -3.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -4.62% off its SMA200. OZK registered -12.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.60%.

The stock witnessed a -0.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.22%, and is -5.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Bank OZK (OZK) has around 2542 employees, a market worth around $5.21B and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is 49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.23% and -21.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Bank OZK (OZK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank OZK (OZK) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank OZK is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.10% this year.

Bank OZK (OZK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.71M, and float is at 120.90M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bank OZK (OZK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.