What should you know before buying stock in Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is -25.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $17.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MWA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.69, the stock is 1.67% and -3.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -11.38% off its SMA200. MWA registered -34.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.72%.

The stock witnessed a 3.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.55%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.26 and Fwd P/E is 15.88. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.03% and -38.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.00M, and float is at 154.37M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HANSEN THOMAS J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HANSEN THOMAS J sold 12,578 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82088.0 shares.

Mueller Water Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that FRANKLIN SHIRLEY C. (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $11.94 per share for $83548.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56776.0 shares of the MWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Heinrichs Steven S (EVP, CLO, CCO and Secretary) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $11.54 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 55,316 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA).

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) that is trading -29.60% down over the past 12 months and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) that is 24.44% higher over the same period. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is -30.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.