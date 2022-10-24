What should you know before buying stock in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is -35.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $6.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 75.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is 2.61% and -9.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing 4.68% at the moment leaves the stock -21.71% off its SMA200. NNDM registered -57.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.17%.

The stock witnessed a 2.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.45%, and is 5.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has around 345 employees, a market worth around $646.78M and $30.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.36% and -63.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.10% this year.

The shares outstanding are 257.41M, and float is at 255.28M with Short Float at 7.45%.