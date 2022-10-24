Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) down -44.08% since start of the year

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is -44.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.52 and a high of $245.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WHR stock was last observed hovering at around $131.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.35% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.22% higher than the price target low of $137.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.22, the stock is -6.48% and -13.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -25.10% off its SMA200. WHR registered -36.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.51%.

The stock witnessed a -6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.30%, and is -5.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $7.36B and $21.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.15 and Fwd P/E is 5.97. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.54% and -46.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whirlpool Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.50% this year.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.00M, and float is at 54.03M with Short Float at 9.30%.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DICAMILLO GARY T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DICAMILLO GARY T sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $209.90 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2002.0 shares.

Whirlpool Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that DICAMILLO GARY T (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $211.67 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2992.0 shares of the WHR stock.