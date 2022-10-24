Why American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is -3.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.22 and a high of $105.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEP stock was last observed hovering at around $83.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7%.

Currently trading at $85.63, the stock is -2.15% and -11.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -10.59% off its SMA200. AEP registered 0.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.58%.

The stock witnessed a -13.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.62%, and is 2.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has around 16688 employees, a market worth around $44.65B and $17.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.86 and Fwd P/E is 16.20. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.74% and -18.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 513.62M, and float is at 513.57M with Short Float at 1.35%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hall Greg B,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Hall Greg B sold 129 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $87.48 per share for a total of $11285.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3715.0 shares.

American Electric Power Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Risch Therace (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $102.35 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8248.0 shares of the AEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Zebula Charles E (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,902 shares at an average price of $99.05 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 18,134 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -14.51% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -14.12% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is 0.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.