Why Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) is -52.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CABA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is 120.48% and 72.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.24 million and changing -8.16% at the moment leaves the stock 8.60% off its SMA200. CABA registered -86.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.33%.

The stock witnessed a 185.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.36%, and is 111.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.65% over the week and 14.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 205.08% and -87.96% from its 52-week high.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.90% this year.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.99M, and float is at 27.76M with Short Float at 16.80%.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nichtberger Steven,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Nichtberger Steven bought 8,127 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $10152.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Simon Mark (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $0.98 per share for $6835.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the CABA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Simon Mark (Director) acquired 118,000 shares at an average price of $0.98 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 136,144 shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA).