Why Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is -84.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $31.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is 16.41% and -1.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 6.38% at the moment leaves the stock -48.57% off its SMA200. KC registered -91.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.95%.

The stock witnessed a 31.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.18%, and is 12.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.45% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has around 10209 employees, a market worth around $616.02M and $1.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.24% and -92.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.64M, and float is at 115.02M with Short Float at 6.16%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -22.09% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -30.53% lower over the same period.