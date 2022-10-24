Why MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is 12.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.47 and a high of $35.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPLX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.51% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.13% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.32, the stock is 7.75% and 4.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 4.42% off its SMA200. MPLX registered 9.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.77%.

The stock witnessed a 7.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.62%, and is 6.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

MPLX LP (MPLX) has around 5836 employees, a market worth around $34.11B and $10.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.62 and Fwd P/E is 9.59. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.32% and -6.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

MPLX LP (MPLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MPLX LP (MPLX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MPLX LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 456.80% this year.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 361.68M with Short Float at 4.33%.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at MPLX LP (MPLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Floerke Gregory Scott,the company’sExec. VP and COO. SEC filings show that Floerke Gregory Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $87500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80212.0 shares.

MPLX LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Floerke Gregory Scott (Exec. VP and COO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $33.20 per share for $83000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76836.0 shares of the MPLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, SEMPLE FRANK M (Director) disposed off 28,000 shares at an average price of $34.00 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 333,337 shares of MPLX LP (MPLX).

MPLX LP (MPLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -9.83% down over the past 12 months and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) that is -5.36% lower over the same period. Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) is 5.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.