Why should you keep an eye on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is -16.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.41 and a high of $73.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMS stock was last observed hovering at around $53.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.43% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -0.8% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.43, the stock is -5.84% and -15.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -17.92% off its SMA200. CMS registered -10.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.15%.

The stock witnessed a -17.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.37%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has around 8504 employees, a market worth around $15.93B and $8.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.06 and Fwd P/E is 17.41. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.85% and -26.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.50M, and float is at 288.27M with Short Float at 1.79%.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Shaun M,the company’sSVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Johnson Shaun M sold 736 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $67.77 per share for a total of $49880.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44543.0 shares.

CMS Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that BARFIELD JON E (Director) sold a total of 1,267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $69.44 per share for $87976.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13620.0 shares of the CMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, McIntosh Scott B (VP, Controller, CAO) disposed off 703 shares at an average price of $70.86 for $49816.0. The insider now directly holds 23,639 shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -14.12% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 0.53% higher over the same period. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is 0.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.