Why should you keep an eye on DTE Energy Company (DTE)?

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is -10.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.64 and a high of $140.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DTE stock was last observed hovering at around $105.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56%.

Currently trading at $107.45, the stock is -4.69% and -13.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -14.74% off its SMA200. DTE registered -6.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.46%.

The stock witnessed a -15.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.98%, and is 2.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $21.22B and $17.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.45 and Fwd P/E is 17.13. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.77% and -23.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DTE Energy Company (DTE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DTE Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.90% this year.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.00M, and float is at 192.23M with Short Float at 1.36%.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at DTE Energy Company (DTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chavez JoAnn,the company’sSr VP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Chavez JoAnn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $135.62 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9657.0 shares.

DTE Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Richard Robert A. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $130.31 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18046.0 shares of the DTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Harris Joi M. (Pres. & COO – DTE Gas Company) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $130.13 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 8,011 shares of DTE Energy Company (DTE).

DTE Energy Company (DTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -14.51% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 0.53% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -15.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.