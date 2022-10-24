Will ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) is -26.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.25 and a high of $37.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $31.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.37% off the consensus price target high of $47.13 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -3.91% lower than the price target low of $22.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.39, the stock is 11.81% and 4.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing 5.31% at the moment leaves the stock -15.01% off its SMA200. MT registered -26.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.34%.

The stock witnessed a 9.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.47%, and is 12.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has around 158000 employees, a market worth around $20.92B and $85.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.39 and Fwd P/E is 4.38. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.51% and -38.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcelorMittal S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.70% this year.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 924.00M, and float is at 662.16M with Short Float at 0.98%.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -2.52% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 32.81% higher over the same period. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is 14.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.