Will Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is -18.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $5.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -19.1% lower than the price target low of $2.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is 9.15% and 10.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing 8.20% at the moment leaves the stock -9.19% off its SMA200. EXK registered -29.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.75%.

The stock witnessed a 18.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.29%, and is 9.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $686.65M and $171.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.67. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.87% and -42.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 964.70% this year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.97M, and float is at 179.64M with Short Float at 3.09%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -15.75% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -41.43% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -34.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.