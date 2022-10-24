Will New Gold Inc. (NGD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) is -41.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $2.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.22% off the consensus price target high of $2.01 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.53% lower than the price target low of $0.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is -0.92% and 9.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -31.01% off its SMA200. NGD registered -35.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.19%.

The stock witnessed a 1.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.84%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1566 employees, a market worth around $635.44M and $672.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.30 and Fwd P/E is 7.95. Distance from 52-week low is 44.44% and -56.31% from its 52-week high.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.30% this year.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 682.00M, and float is at 680.14M with Short Float at 1.31%.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading -21.06% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -15.75% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -41.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.