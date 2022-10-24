Will Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is -54.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.45 and a high of $92.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THC stock was last observed hovering at around $54.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.82% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.22% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 16.67% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.50, the stock is -30.00% and -35.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.42 million and changing -30.96% at the moment leaves the stock -45.68% off its SMA200. THC registered -46.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.84.

The stock witnessed a -30.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.23%, and is -27.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has around 76836 employees, a market worth around $4.20B and $19.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.68 and Fwd P/E is 5.15. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -24.17% and -59.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.40% this year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.79M, and float is at 106.35M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KERREY J ROBERT,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KERREY J ROBERT sold 36,766 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $65.56 per share for a total of $2.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48798.0 shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that FISHER RICHARD W (Director) sold a total of 7,439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $62.92 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34362.0 shares of the THC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, MARK RICHARD J (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $90.47 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 39,785 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading -33.12% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -81.99% lower over the same period. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is -34.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.