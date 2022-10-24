Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:YUMC Stock Is Going Next

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is -9.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.55 and a high of $60.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YUMC stock was last observed hovering at around $45.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.12% off the consensus price target high of $62.80 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -52.5% lower than the price target low of $29.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.14, the stock is -4.22% and -6.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -1.48% off its SMA200. YUMC registered -25.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.31%.

The stock witnessed a -5.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.31%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has around 147000 employees, a market worth around $18.91B and $9.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.52 and Fwd P/E is 24.51. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.55% and -25.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 421.00M, and float is at 402.37M with Short Float at 3.40%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yuen Aiken,the company’sChief People Officer. SEC filings show that Yuen Aiken sold 1,480 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $54.99 per share for a total of $81385.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4468.0 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 5.45% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -22.57% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -15.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.