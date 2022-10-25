AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) up 11.44% since start of the year

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is 11.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.75 and a high of $175.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABBV stock was last observed hovering at around $147.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.83%.

Currently trading at $150.89, the stock is 6.45% and 7.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 2.69% off its SMA200. ABBV registered 38.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.46%.

The stock witnessed a 5.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.01%, and is 4.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $259.30B and $57.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.34 and Fwd P/E is 12.74. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.04% and -14.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

AbbVie Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.00% this year.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.77B with Short Float at 0.75%.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEVERINO MICHAEL ,the company’sVice Chairman. SEC filings show that SEVERINO MICHAEL sold 79,801 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $150.90 per share for a total of $12.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

AbbVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that SEVERINO MICHAEL (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $154.04 per share for $15.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ABBV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Gosebruch Henry O (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 83,960 shares at an average price of $155.00 for $13.01 million. The insider now directly holds 16,623 shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.43% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 5.51% higher over the same period.