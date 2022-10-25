Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) is -78.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $3.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYTO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $14.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.27% off the consensus price target high of $14.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.27% higher than the price target low of $14.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is 31.13% and 10.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing -24.96% at the moment leaves the stock -48.16% off its SMA200. CYTO registered -77.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.36%.

The stock witnessed a 41.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.69%, and is 22.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.30% over the week and 15.21% over the month.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $3.75M and $0.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.57% and -88.29% from its 52-week high.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.04M, and float is at 13.61M with Short Float at 2.73%.