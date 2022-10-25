Altria Group Inc. (MO) down -4.18% since start of the year

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is -4.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.35 and a high of $57.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MO stock was last observed hovering at around $44.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.22% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -26.14% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.41, the stock is 5.17% and 3.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.43 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -6.11% off its SMA200. MO registered -5.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.78%.

The stock witnessed a 8.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.88%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $80.08B and $25.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.72 and Fwd P/E is 9.01. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.54% and -20.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.60%).

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altria Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.60% this year.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.81B, and float is at 1.80B with Short Float at 1.04%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -10.00% down over the past 12 months.