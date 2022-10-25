Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) is 16.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.64 and a high of $26.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.65, the stock is 32.54% and 28.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.01 million and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock 28.43% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -9.97% in the last 1 month, and is 91.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.40% over the week and 20.11% over the month.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $980.57M and $4.35M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 106.56% and -55.21% from its 52-week high.

Amprius Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.17M, and float is at 14.92M with Short Float at 1.25%.