Analysts suggest Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) could spike 23.33% in a year

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is -4.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.17 and a high of $74.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GILD stock was last observed hovering at around $67.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.33% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.00, the stock is 6.36% and 6.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.13 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 9.49% off its SMA200. GILD registered 2.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.14%.

The stock witnessed a 9.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.82%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $84.40B and $27.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.04 and Fwd P/E is 10.64. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.70% and -6.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.31%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pletcher Brett A ,the company’sEVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that Pletcher Brett A sold 3,634 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $58.24 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32576.0 shares.

Gilead Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Pletcher Brett A (EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel) sold a total of 1,691 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $63.89 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32576.0 shares of the GILD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Pletcher Brett A (EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel) disposed off 14,061 shares at an average price of $68.54 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 32,576 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.43% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 5.51% higher over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -22.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.