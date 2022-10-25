Analysts suggest Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) could spike 41.12% in a year

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is -26.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.31 and a high of $29.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.12% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -17.77% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.31, the stock is 15.81% and 11.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.38 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -6.64% off its SMA200. NCLH registered -39.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.92%.

The stock witnessed a 12.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.94%, and is 16.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 34700 employees, a market worth around $6.15B and $2.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.22. Distance from 52-week low is 48.50% and -48.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.11M, and float is at 418.98M with Short Float at 8.66%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Montague Jason ,the company’sPres. & CEO of RSSC. SEC filings show that Montague Jason sold 62,758 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $14.68 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Kempa Mark (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $13.50 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the NCLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, SHERMAN HOWARD J (Pres. & CEO Oceania Cruises) disposed off 86,225 shares at an average price of $13.63 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 140,609 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -39.96% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -63.12% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -63.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.