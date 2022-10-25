Analysts suggest Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) could spike 63.13% in a year

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is -34.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.90 and a high of $48.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UBER stock was last observed hovering at around $28.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.13% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are 13.59% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.65, the stock is 1.81% and -4.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.16 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -6.58% off its SMA200. UBER registered -39.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.77%.

The stock witnessed a -0.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.62%, and is 6.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has around 29300 employees, a market worth around $54.45B and $25.55B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.98% and -43.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a “Buy”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.20% this year.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.96B, and float is at 1.96B with Short Float at 3.07%.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider Activity

A total of 240 insider transactions have happened at Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 137 and purchases happening 103 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by West Tony. SEC filings show that West Tony sold 4,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $32.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that West Tonysold a total of 87,841 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $31.26 per share for $2.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the UBER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $26.73 for $5.35 million. The insider now directly holds 1,420,968 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DoorDash Inc. (DASH) that is -79.22% lower over the past 12 months.