Are we looking at the next big move in First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -25.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $14.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $8.32, the stock is 5.12% and 7.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.75 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -12.37% off its SMA200. AG registered -36.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.18%.

The stock witnessed a 23.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.55%, and is 6.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4160.00 and Fwd P/E is 26.00. Distance from 52-week low is 31.85% and -43.29% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -500.00% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.76M, and float is at 236.82M with Short Float at 7.57%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -19.97% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -32.20% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -39.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.