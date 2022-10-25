Are we looking at the next big move in Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is -32.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.52 and a high of $81.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JCI stock was last observed hovering at around $53.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.35% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -3.68% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.95, the stock is 6.84% and 1.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing 3.60% at the moment leaves the stock -5.71% off its SMA200. JCI registered -25.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.37%.

The stock witnessed a 8.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.07%, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has around 101000 employees, a market worth around $36.60B and $24.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.25 and Fwd P/E is 15.58. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.72% and -32.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.60% this year.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 692.20M, and float is at 687.42M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VanHimbergen Robert M ,the company’sVP Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that VanHimbergen Robert M sold 5,683 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $64.44 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39618.0 shares.

Johnson Controls International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that VanHimbergen Robert M (VP Corporate Controller) sold a total of 8,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $69.63 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39618.0 shares of the JCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Leng Visal (VP & Pres, APAC BTS) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $81.00 for $48600.0. The insider now directly holds 109,419 shares of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -14.03% down over the past 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is 44.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.