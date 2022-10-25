B2Gold Corp. (BTG) down -19.59% since start of the year

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is -19.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $5.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.27 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.64% off the consensus price target high of $7.64 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 19.59% higher than the price target low of $3.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.16, the stock is 1.61% and -1.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.46 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -16.25% off its SMA200. BTG registered -27.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.17%.

The stock witnessed a 6.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.53%, and is 6.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.03 and Fwd P/E is 9.29. Distance from 52-week low is 12.46% and -37.67% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.07B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 1.43%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at B2Gold Corp. (BTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 28 times.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -19.97% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -43.54% lower over the same period.