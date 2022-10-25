Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is -46.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.21 and a high of $182.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $91.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.48% off its average median price target of $1312.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.92% off the consensus price target high of $1955.61 offered by 45 analysts, but current levels are 87.78% higher than the price target low of $652.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.75, the stock is -28.32% and -36.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.99 million and changing -12.58% at the moment leaves the stock -41.95% off its SMA200. BIDU registered -55.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.59%.

The stock witnessed a -32.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.28%, and is -21.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 45500 employees, a market worth around $28.20B and $17.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.21. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.59% and -56.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a “Buy”. 45 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 34 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.55M, and float is at 271.88M with Short Float at 2.59%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading 24.60% up over the past 12 months and Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is -41.41% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -25.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.