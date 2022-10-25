Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -82.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -18.09% and -42.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.79 million and changing -4.49% at the moment leaves the stock -72.06% off its SMA200. CEI registered -89.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.97%.

The stock witnessed a -22.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.74%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 9.50% over the month.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $75.93M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.80% and -92.27% from its 52-week high.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.43M, and float is at 452.89M with Short Float at 8.39%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.