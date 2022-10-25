Check out this: Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) could be on the verge of a big rally

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is -38.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.41 and a high of $36.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEAK stock was last observed hovering at around $22.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $22.23, the stock is -2.27% and -11.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -24.49% off its SMA200. PEAK registered -35.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.15%.

The stock witnessed a -8.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.90%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has around 196 employees, a market worth around $12.00B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.28 and Fwd P/E is 50.07. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.83% and -39.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.10% this year.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 539.56M, and float is at 537.98M with Short Float at 1.58%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $34.35 per share for a total of $10306.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22709.0 shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -36.23% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -32.53% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -38.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.