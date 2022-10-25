Check out this: Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) is -71.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -53.61% and -85.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.66 million and changing -12.34% at the moment leaves the stock -78.43% off its SMA200. PBTS registered -88.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -53.20%.

The stock witnessed a -90.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.60%, and is -24.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.97% over the week and 30.13% over the month.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $16.44M and $32.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -8.70% and -93.35% from its 52-week high.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.85M, and float is at 89.60M with Short Float at 4.42%.