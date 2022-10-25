Check out this: Zovio Inc (ZVO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) is -87.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZVO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -1.77% and -28.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.8 million and changing -10.76% at the moment leaves the stock -79.03% off its SMA200. ZVO registered -93.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.80%.

The stock witnessed a 0.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.52%, and is 9.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.09% over the week and 21.84% over the month.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) has around 1365 employees, a market worth around $5.97M and $230.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.12% and -93.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.10%).

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zovio Inc (ZVO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zovio Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.12M, and float is at 31.86M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Zovio Inc (ZVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times.