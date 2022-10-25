Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Is Down -50.46% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is -50.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.74, the stock is 9.20% and -3.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.39 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -29.28% off its SMA200. CS registered -54.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.30%.

The stock witnessed a 14.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.20%, and is 4.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 51410 employees, a market worth around $12.15B and $9.32B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.11% and -56.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.50% this year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.65B, and float is at 2.59B with Short Float at 0.82%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -26.28% down over the past 12 months and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) that is -33.53% lower over the same period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 38.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.