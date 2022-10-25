Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -27.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $16.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $8.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $9.06, the stock is 13.28% and 7.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.11 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -14.23% off its SMA200. DB registered -33.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.73%.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.69%, and is 7.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 82698 employees, a market worth around $18.31B and $17.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.87 and Fwd P/E is 5.22. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.05% and -45.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.00% this year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 1.94B with Short Float at 0.44%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is trading -54.56% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -30.75% lower over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -28.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.