Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is -56.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.34 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 31.89% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.26, the stock is -0.49% and -14.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.59 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -43.44% off its SMA200. ELAN registered -63.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.37%.

The stock witnessed a -7.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.96%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $5.71B and $4.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.97. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.16% and -64.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 488.40M, and float is at 472.95M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOOVER R DAVID ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HOOVER R DAVID bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $15.18 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Simmons Jeffrey N (PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $14.54 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Modi Rajeev A. () acquired 6,700 shares at an average price of $14.90 for $99830.0. The insider now directly holds 41,157 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).