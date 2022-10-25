Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) is -91.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $9.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -27.07% and -57.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.01 million and changing -13.11% at the moment leaves the stock -85.82% off its SMA200. FFIE registered -94.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.08%.

The stock witnessed a -40.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.60%, and is -12.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.50% over the week and 12.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -7.24% and -95.17% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.80% this year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.72M, and float is at 183.43M with Short Float at 23.71%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.