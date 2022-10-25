Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:YMM Stock Is Going Next

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is -43.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.12 and a high of $17.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YMM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $83.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.26% off the consensus price target high of $127.30 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 93.48% higher than the price target low of $73.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.76, the stock is -24.60% and -29.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.37 million and changing -13.92% at the moment leaves the stock -35.94% off its SMA200. YMM registered -71.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.93%.

The stock witnessed a -27.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.46%, and is -20.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has around 7103 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $786.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.92. Profit margin for the company is -29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.53% and -72.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.50%).

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.70% this year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 921.38M with Short Float at 3.29%.