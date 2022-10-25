Gold Fields Limited (GFI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is -28.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $17.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $7.83, the stock is -2.78% and -4.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.96 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -28.17% off its SMA200. GFI registered -18.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.82%.

The stock witnessed a 9.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.81%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5957 employees, a market worth around $6.71B and $4.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.87. Distance from 52-week low is 11.38% and -54.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.70%).

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 891.25M, and float is at 884.98M with Short Float at 6.27%.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -23.53% down over the past 12 months and Kellogg Company (K) that is 17.77% higher over the same period. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -25.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.