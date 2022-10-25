Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GRAB Stock Is Going Next

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) is -67.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $17.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRAB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 10.47% higher than the price target low of $2.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.31, the stock is -12.00% and -21.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.59 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -34.30% off its SMA200. GRAB registered -79.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.23%.

The stock witnessed a -16.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.07%, and is -6.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has around 8834 employees, a market worth around $8.97B and $828.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.21% and -86.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.65B, and float is at 2.79B with Short Float at 3.57%.