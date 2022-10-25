Haleon plc (HLN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) is -17.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.34 for the next 12 months. It is also -50.73% off the consensus price target high of $4.10 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -147.2% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.18, the stock is 1.70% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.57 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -3.29% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 4.22% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.92%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Haleon plc (HLN) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $28.48B and $11.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.93. Distance from 52-week low is 10.55% and -27.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Haleon plc (HLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haleon plc (HLN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haleon plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

Haleon plc (HLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.62B, and float is at 2.84B with Short Float at 0.28%.