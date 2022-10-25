HEXO Corp. (HEXO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HEXO Stock Is Going Next

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) is -75.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $1.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HEXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -4.45% and -13.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.76 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -53.09% off its SMA200. HEXO registered -90.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.42%.

The stock witnessed a -0.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.11%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 8.89% over the month.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has around 1277 employees, a market worth around $105.10M and $187.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.91% and -90.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.30% this year.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 601.40M, and float is at 442.17M with Short Float at 4.89%.