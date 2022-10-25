ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is 15.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.36 and a high of $23.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $25.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.24 offered by 45 analysts, but current levels are 2.1% higher than the price target low of $23.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.83, the stock is 7.31% and 4.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.67 million and changing 3.73% at the moment leaves the stock 13.90% off its SMA200. IBN registered 14.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.50%.

The stock witnessed a 6.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.90%, and is 4.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has around 103010 employees, a market worth around $77.40B and $11.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.13 and Fwd P/E is 18.41. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.55% and -2.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a “Buy”. 45 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 43 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.48B, and float is at 3.39B with Short Float at 0.77%.